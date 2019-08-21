Earlier this year, Avengers: Endgame broke all kinds of box office records. The movie’s massive haul worked out well for many of its stars. As a result, both Chris Hemsworth and Robert Downey Jr. cracked the top five of the 2019 edition of Forbes‘ annual list of highest-paid actors in the world. But there is still one man with enough star power to beat out even the Avengers: The Rock. Dwayne Johnson officially topped the list for the first time since 2016. Combined with the fact that he just married longtime girlfriend Lauren Hashian in Hawaii over the weekend, the Rock is undeniably having a great week.

Forbes analyzed the period from June 1, 2018—June 1, 2019, and calculated that Johnson made $89.4 million during that stretch. The famously prolific actor only starred in one movie that was released during that period (Skyscraper), Forbes writer Madeline Berg noted that “he also gets paid $700,000 per episode for HBO’s Ballers and seven figures in royalties for his line of clothing, shoes and headphones with Under Armour,” as well as a hefty percentage of the box office returns for his high-grossing franchise movies. With Hobbs & Shaw in theaters now, Johnson can probably count on a high spot on next year’s list as well.

Hemsworth ($76.4 million) and Downey ($66 million) snagged the second and third spots on the list, thanks mostly to Endgame profits. Behind them, the top five is rounded out by Bollywood star Akshay Kumar ($65 million) and Jackie Chan ($58 million), whose acting profits are augmented by his own line of movie theaters. Though Bradley Cooper ($57 million) wasn’t able to take home an Oscar for A Star Is Born, he did make enough money on it to land at the no. 6 spot along with Netflix superstar Adam Sandler (also $57 million). The rest of the top 10 includes other Endgame stars Chris Evans ($43.5 million) and Paul Rudd ($41 million), as well as Will Smith ($35 million) who recently had his highest-grossing movie ever with Aladdin.

