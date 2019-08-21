Margot Robbie, Nicole Kidman, Charlize Theron enter world of Fox News in tense Bombshell trailer

Bombshell (2019 movie) type Movie Genre Drama

“Hot in here.”

Those are the only words in the tense first trailer for Bombshell, Emmy-winning director Jay Roach’s (Recount, Game Change) “revealing look inside the most powerful and controversial media empire of all time; Fox News, and the explosive story of the women who brought down the infamous man who created it.”

Coming on the heels of Showtime’s The Loudest Voice, which featured Russell Crowe as former Fox News chairman Roger Ailes, Bombshell stars Charlize Theron as Megyn Kelly, Nicole Kidman as Gretchen Carlson, and Margot Robbie as a fictional associate producer at the network. John Lithgow will take on the role of Ailes, who was ousted from Fox News after allegations of sexual harassment from numerous women, including Kelly and Carlson. Rounding out the A-list cast is Allison Janney, Alice Eve, Mark Duplass (big week for him and news shows), Malcolm McDowell, Connie Britton, and Kate McKinnon.

Bombshell hits theaters in December. Watch the trailer above.

