Scarlett Johansson, Adam Driver break down a Marriage Story in two teasers

Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver break down the anatomy of — and the ties that bind — a marriage in a unique pair of teaser trailers for their upcoming Noah Baumbach-directed drama Marriage Story.

Told from two distinct perspectives as each half of a disintegrating couple discusses the other’s best qualities, the teasers see Johansson and Driver as Nicole (an actress) and Charlie (a theater director), a conflicted duo on the verge of divorce.

“What I love about Nicole: She’s a great dancer, infectious, she’s a mother who plays — really plays,” Charlie says as scenes of Nicole flash onscreen. “She gives great presents. She’s competitive. She knows when to push me and when to leave me alone.”

Nicole’s version savors Charlie’s paternal instincts. “It’s almost annoying how much he likes it,” she observes. “He cries easily in movies. He’s very competitive. He’s very clear about what he wants. He’s a great dresser. He never looks embarrassing, which is hard for a man. He takes all of my moods steadily and he doesn’t make me feel bad about them. He rarely gets defeated, which I always feel like I do.”

Caught in the middle of their bitter split is the couple’s son, Henry (Azhy Robertson), who watches as his parents engage in a difficult custody battle.

Both previews end with the same scene, as Nicole suggests they discuss their differences before Charlie admits he doesn’t “know how to start.”

Ahead of its bow in theaters and on Netflix later this year, Marriage Story — also starring Laura Dern, Ray Liotta, Alan Alda, Merritt Wever, and Julie Hagerty — is set to travel the fall festival circuit, with confirmed stops at the Venice International Film Festival, the Toronto International Film Festival, and the New York Film Festival as the Manhattan-based event’s prestigious Centerpiece selection — a prime awards season slot that has been occupied by past Oscar contenders like No Country for Old Men (2007), Changeling (2008), Precious (2009), Steve Jobs (2013), and last year’s Roma.

Watch the pair of Marriage Story teaser trailers above, and see the film’s new posters below.

