It's a bloody homecoming for Sylvester Stallone in Rambo: Last Blood trailer

It’s a bloody homecoming for John Rambo in the latest trailer for Rambo: Last Blood.

Thirty-seven years after First Blood, Sylvester Stallone is back for Last Blood in the fifth and final installment of the action franchise. The 73-year-old actor hopes to recapture the same magic that he did with recently reviving his Rocky franchise via Creed and Creed II.

Directed by Adrian Grunberg and co-written by Stallone, Last Blood finds Rambo facing off with a Mexican cartel after they kidnap his friend’s daughter. “I finally came home, to defend the only family I’ve ever known,” the former soldier says in the new trailer. “All she’s got is me… She’s coming home.”

Starring alongside Stallone are Paz Vega, Sergio Peris-Mencheta, Adrianna Barraza, Yvette Monreal, and Joaquin Cosio.

Rambo: Last Blood opens in theaters on Sept. 20.

Watch the trailer above, and see the poster below.

