Whoa: Keanu Reeves is going to re-enter The Matrix.

Warner Bros. is rebooting the cyber-action franchise with a fourth film starring Reeves (Neo) and his former Matrix costar Carrie-Anne Moss (Trinity).

Lana Wachowski — the co-creator the original film — is set to write, direct and produce an all-new film.

“We could not be more excited to be re-entering The Matrix with Lana,” said Toby Emmerich, chairman of Warner Bros. Pictures Group. “Lana is a true visionary — a singular and original creative filmmaker — and we are thrilled that she is writing, directing and producing this new chapter in The Matrix universe.”

Image zoom Jasin Boland/Warner Bros.

“Many of the ideas Lilly and I explored 20 years ago about our reality are even more relevant now,” added Wachowski. “I’m very happy to have these characters back in my life and grateful for another chance to work with my brilliant friends.”

The screenplay is by Wachowski, Aleksandar Hemon, and David Mitchell.

In addition, 20th-anniversary screenings of The Matrix are going to be held at AMC Theatres across the U.S. starting Aug. 30.

The new movie revives the franchise after a 16-year slumber. The previous trilogy launched with The Matrix in 1999, then followed with sequels The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolutions 2003. Collectively the films have earned more than $1.6 billion at the global box office.

Reeves recently led John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum to that franchise’s best box office tally yet, grossing $320 million worldwide (the film also included a perhaps prescient shout out to The Matrix).

The fourth Matrix film doesn’t yet have a release date or title. The Matrix Rebooted?

