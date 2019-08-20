Image zoom Antony Jones/Getty Images

355 01/15/21 type Movie Genre Spy,

Thriller

355 will land in just over 365.

Universal Pictures has announced that the Jessica Chastain-fronted ensemble espionage thriller will land in theaters nationwide on Jan. 15, 2021.

Simon Kinberg directed the film, with an eclectic cast including Oscar-winning 12 Years a Slave star Lupita Nyong’o, Academy Award-winning actress Penélope Cruz, Inglourious Basterds’ Diane Kruger, and Chinese superstar Fan Binging (X-Men: Days of Future Past) as a band of international spies. Plot details are still under wraps.

In a video released earlier this year, Chastain (also a producer on the project) explained that she came up with the idea for the film with Kinberg while shooting their superhero film Dark Phoenix. The pair teamed with Smash’s Theresa Rebeck for the film’s script, while the video also showed Kruger and Chastain at a gun range and Fan and Nyong’o sporting boxing gloves as part of the preproduction process.

Related content: