Jessica Chastain and Lupita Nyong'o's ensemble spy thriller 355 sets release date

Penélope Cruz and Diane Kruger also star in the Simon Kinberg-directed film

By Joey Nolfi
August 20, 2019 at 03:12 PM EDT
Antony Jones/Getty Images

355

01/15/21
type
  • Movie
Genre

355 will land in just over 365.

Universal Pictures has announced that the Jessica Chastain-fronted ensemble espionage thriller will land in theaters nationwide on Jan. 15, 2021.

Simon Kinberg directed the film, with an eclectic cast including Oscar-winning 12 Years a Slave star Lupita Nyong’o, Academy Award-winning actress Penélope Cruz, Inglourious BasterdsDiane Kruger, and Chinese superstar Fan Binging (X-Men: Days of Future Past) as a band of international spies. Plot details are still under wraps.

In a video released earlier this year, Chastain (also a producer on the project) explained that she came up with the idea for the film with Kinberg while shooting their superhero film Dark Phoenix. The pair teamed with Smash’s Theresa Rebeck for the film’s script, while the video also showed Kruger and Chastain at a gun range and Fan and Nyong’o sporting boxing gloves as part of the preproduction process.

Related content:

355

type
  • Movie
Genre
release date
  • 01/15/21
director
Performers
Studio
Complete Coverage
  • 355
Advertisement

Comments

Popular in Movies

All Topics in Movies

EDIT POST