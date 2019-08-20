Guardians of the Galaxy star Michael Rooker joins Fast & Furious 9

Image zoom Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Mary Poppins is joining the Fast & Furious franchise, y’all!

Guardians of the Galaxy star Michael Rooker is joining Fast & Furious 9 as a character named Buddy, EW has confirmed. Deadline first reported his casting.

The cast also includes Vin Diesel, Charlize Theron, John Cena, Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster, Ludacris, Tyrese Gibson, and Helen Mirren. Fresh faces like Finn Cole, Anna Sawai, and Vinnie Bennett round out the roster. Rooker’s addition comes as production is already underway, with Diesel and Rodriguez posting an Instagram video in late June to commemorate the first day of filming.

Rooker is known for his role as Yondu, Peter Quill’s (Chris Pratt) mentor, in the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise, as well as for appearances on The Walking Dead and the third season of True Detective. He is slated to appear in a string of 2020 projects like the films Fantasy Island and Monster Problems, as well as Amazon’s The Dark Tower pilot.

Although there aren’t many details for Furious 9 at the moment, we do know that Justin Lin is back to direct, after helming the franchise’s third through sixth installments. The film also won’t be the last in the series as a planned 10th installment is already in place for April 2021.

