Demi Lovato joins Will Ferrell in Netflix comedy Eurovision

This is real, this is me, this is exactly where Demi Lovato’s supposed to be.

The singer is set to star in Will Ferrell’s Netflix comedy film Eurovision, making her first live-action movie appearance since 2010’s Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam.

Lovato will play Katiana, one of the best and most angelic singers in all of Iceland, Netflix announced Tuesday. She joins Ferrell and Rachel McAdams, who will star as aspiring Icelandic musicians Lars Erickssong and Sigrit Ericksdottir.

Ferrell confirmed the news in a video that doubled as a birthday shoutout to Lovato, who just turned 27. She is shown blowing out candles on a cake next to a slate, perhaps indicating that she’s begun shooting her part.

🎂 Happy Birthday #DemiLovato !!! 🎂 Famous baker and star of Netflix's Eurovision, Will Ferrell, made you a cake. pic.twitter.com/l7qPdCO5pX — Netflix Is A Joke (@NetflixIsAJoke) August 21, 2019

The film centers on Lars and Sigrit’s journey as they are given the once-in-a-lifetime chance to represent their country at the world’s biggest song competition, and prove that any dream worth having is one worth fighting for.

Eurovision takes inspiration from the real singing contest, which recently capped its 64th edition in Israel and featured a shocking performance by Madonna.

Lovato’s casting comes a day after Legion star Dan Stevens was added to the film. He will portray Alexander Lemtov, a Russian contestant in Eurovision, and also starring is Pierce Brosnan, who will play Erick Erickssong, Lars’ father and the most handsome man in Iceland.

The movie reunites Ferrell, who is also co-writing and producing, with longtime collaborator Adam McKay. The Vice filmmaker is an executive producer on the project, while David Dobkin (Wedding Crashers) is set to direct. The film is currently in production in the U.K. and Iceland.

This role should be right in Lovato’s wheelhouse, given her vocal chops and acting experience. She is well known — iconic, even — for starring in the 2008 Disney Channel movie Camp Rock and performing the track “This Is Me.” Lovato’s other screen credits include Smurfs: The Lost Village and Princess Protection Program.

