Daniel Craig's new James Bond movie gets an official title

The next James Bond movie officially has a title.

Daniel Craig will lead the next franchise installment as the iconic spy in Cary Fukunaga’s No Time to Die, the official 007 Twitter account announced Tuesday.

Fukunaga co-wrote the film’s script with Scott Z. Burns and Fleabag‘s Phoebe Waller-Bridge. Craig’s fifth turn as Bond will pick up with the famed adventurer’s short-lived exit from active service as he enjoys a tranquil life in Jamaica. His peaceful retirement comes to an end when an old CIA friend, Felix Leiter, requests his help with a new mission involving the rescue of a kidnapped scientist. When the excursion turns out to be far more treacherous than he anticipated, Bond will find himself embroiled in the nefarious dealings of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.

To date, Craig’s Bond films — including Casino Royale, Quantum Of Solace, Skyfall and Spectre — have collectively grossed over $3.1 billion at the worldwide box office, and have tallied three Oscar victories among them since 2006.

No Time to Die — also starring Rami Malek, Ana de Armas, Léa Seydoux, Ralph Fiennes, Jeffrey Wright, and Naomie Harris — is set for release on April 8, 2020, following its U.K. bow on April 3.

