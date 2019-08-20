Daniel Craig's new James Bond movie gets an official title

By Joey Nolfi
August 20, 2019 at 12:24 PM EDT

The next James Bond movie officially has a title.

Daniel Craig will lead the next franchise installment as the iconic spy in Cary Fukunaga’s No Time to Die, the official 007 Twitter account announced Tuesday.

Fukunaga co-wrote the film’s script with Scott Z. Burns and Fleabag‘s Phoebe Waller-Bridge. Craig’s fifth turn as Bond will pick up with the famed adventurer’s short-lived exit from active service as he enjoys a tranquil life in Jamaica. His peaceful retirement comes to an end when an old CIA friend, Felix Leiter, requests his help with a new mission involving the rescue of a kidnapped scientist. When the excursion turns out to be far more treacherous than he anticipated, Bond will find himself embroiled in the nefarious dealings of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.

To date, Craig’s Bond films — including Casino RoyaleQuantum Of Solace, Skyfall and Spectre — have collectively grossed over $3.1 billion at the worldwide box office, and have tallied three Oscar victories among them since 2006.

No Time to Diealso starring Rami Malek, Ana de Armas, Léa Seydoux, Ralph Fiennes, Jeffrey Wright, and Naomie Harris — is set for release on April 8, 2020, following its U.K. bow on April 3.

