Watch Liam Hemsworth get in violent confrontation at a night club in exclusive Killerman clip

Liam Hemsworth isn’t afraid to get a little rough.

In this exclusive clip from upcoming action-thriller Killerman, Hemsworth’s Moe luxuriates in a nightclub scene, his head bobbing to pulsing music and women climbing all over him. But then he spots a mysterious figure across the club and asks some of his comrades if they know him. They smugly reply, “We know everybody.”

Hemsworth then tracks the mysterious man across the club into a restroom, which breaks out into a violent confrontation between the two. It’s an intense sequence at the heart of this twisty thriller.

In Killerman, Hemsworth stars as Moe, a New York City money launderer who is on the hunt for answers after he wakes up with no memory, millions in stolen cash and drugs, and an insane crew of dirty cops violently hunting him down.

Emory Cohen (Brooklyn), Diane Guerrero (Orange is the New Black), Nickola Shreli (Low Winter Sun), Suraj Sharma (Life of Pi), Mike Moh (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood), and Zlatko Buric (Pusher) also star. Malik Bader (Cash Only) directs and wrote the script.

Though Hemsworth has seen his share of action in projects like The Hunger Games and Independence Day: Resurgence, this marks a darker turn for the actor.

Watch the clip above for more. Killerman hits theaters August 30.

