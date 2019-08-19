Tracy Morgan joining Coming to America sequel

Image zoom Courtesy of HMH

Coming 2 America 12/18/20 type Movie Genre Comedy

Coming 2 America has added yet another star to its stacked cast: Tracy Morgan is joining the sequel to the beloved 1988 Eddie Murphy comedy, EW has learned.

Murphy is reprising his original role alongside Arsenio Hall, Shari Headley, and James Earl Jones, with Wesley Snipes and Leslie Jones among the new additions to the cast. The sequel follows Murphy’s soon-to-be-King Akeem as he returns to America, after learning he has a long-lost son in Queens.

Leslie Jones’ role was previously undisclosed, but EW has confirmed the Saturday Night Live star is playing the mother of Akeem’s son. Morgan, meanwhile, will play Jones’ character’s brother, a hustler named Reem.

Director Craig Brewer told EW he believes the time is right for this 32-years-later sequel, which re-teams him with Murphy and Snipes after the upcoming biopic Dolemite Is My Name. “Every day we realize the legacy that we are playing with. It is both a joy and incredibly daunting,” Brewer said, adding, “I don’t want to sound too outrageous, but I think America needs Akeem and Semmi [Hall’s character] right now.”

Coming 2 America will sail into theaters Dec. 18, 2020.

The Hollywood Reporter first reported Morgan’s casting.

Related content: