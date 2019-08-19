Steven Soderbergh and Meryl Streep movie picked up by HBO Max

Image zoom Gary Gershoff/Getty Images; Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images

Imagine Book Club…on a boat.

In what is already my most anticipated movie of 2020, HBO Max has picked up Steven Soderbergh‘s Let Them All Talk, starring Meryl Streep, Dianne Wiest, Candice Bergen, Lucas Hedges, and Gemma Chan.

Streep, who also appears in Soderbergh’s next film The Laundromat, plays an author who goes on a cruise with her best gal pals (Wiest, Bergen) while her son (Hedges) romances Streep’s literary agent (Chan).

“This is the kind of project where you just say yes please sign me up,” said Sarah Aubrey, head of original content, HBO Max. “To work with Steven Soderbergh and this all-star cast led by Meryl Streep is thrilling and sets the standard for features at HBO Max.”

Talk, which is filming in New York and the UK, is written by MacArthur Fellow and PEN / Faulkner award-winning author Deborah Eisenberg.

HBO Max, the streaming service created by WarnerMedia, will debut in 2020 and already has a slew of original projects, including a new Gossip Girl, as well as rights to classic series, like Friends.

