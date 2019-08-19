Spider-Man: Far From Home
Spider-Man: Far From Home is now Sony's highest-grossing movie of all time

By Devan Coggan
August 19, 2019 at 09:11 PM EDT

Not bad for a friendly neighborhood Spider-Man: Sony Pictures announced Monday that Spider-Man: Far From Home has officially surpassed 2012’s Skyfall to become the studio’s highest-grossing film of all time.

Since its debut earlier this summer, the Tom Holland-starring film has raked in $376.7 million domestically and $732.9 million internationally, bringing its global box office haul to $1.109 billion. To celebrate, Spidey is swinging back into theaters starting Aug. 29 with a new extended cut of Far From Home, including four minutes of a new action scene.

Holland once again stars as the wise-cracking webcrawler, and Far From Home finds him venturing out of Queens to go on a school trip to Europe, where he crosses paths with Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) and the enigmatic Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal). Thanks to Far From Home’s box office success, a sequel seems likely, even if nothing has officially been announced. Regardless, Holland has said he’s eager to put the Spidey suit back on for another movie.

“I’ll do 26 of these movies if they ask me,” Holland previously told EW. “I get to travel the world, I get to play a character that I’ve grown up loving my whole life. I get to work with people in the industry who I consider to be the best. And you know, it’s a film that’s fun — it’s light-hearted, it’s full of action, which I love doing, it’s funny, it’s dramatic, it sort of ticks every box for me. So if they want me to be doing these until I’m Hugh Jackman’s age, then I will be.”

