Watch Kristen Stewart in full action-survivor mode in the first trailer for her upcoming thriller Underwater.

The Twilight actress is one of a group of scientists who are trapped seven miles below the ocean’s surface after being attacked by … something.

In an exclusive interview with EW, Stewart said the film is “a really dark, scary meditation on isolation. Basically, it’s like a survival movie about a bunch of people that don’t know each other, and the strange, occasionally existential conversations that ensue, and the weird relationships being formed really quickly.”

Stewart stars as Norah, who’s been described as “a courageous and strong woman who is a bit more jaded and hardened than other crew and ends up in a relationship with another crewmember.”

Underwater is directed by William Eubank and also stars Vincent Cassel, Jessica Henwick, Mamoudou Athie, and T.J. Miller (the film was shot in early 2017, before Miller’s fake bomb threat arrest or allegations of sexual assault and workplace misconduct came out against him).

Underwater surfaces in theaters Jan 10.

