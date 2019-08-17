The Crown star Olivia Colman wants to be in the new James Bond movie

Image zoom Karwai Tang/WireImage; Francois Duhamel/©Columbia Pictures/Courtesy Everett Collection

Bond 25 04/08/20 type Movie Genre Action Adventure,

Spy

Seven years ago, the real Queen Elizabeth II shared the screen with a James Bond-playing Daniel Craig as part of opening ceremony for the 2012 London Summer Olympics. And Olivia Colman, who plays Her Majesty in season 3 of Netflix’s The Crown, says she would be more than happy to do the same.

When I recently spoke with the Oscar-winning Colman for this month’s Entertainment Weekly cover story about The Crown, we chatted about her Emmy-nominated performance in Fleabag, the Amazon show which both stars and is written by Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

“I think I begged Phoebe to be in it, when she was writing the first [season],” Colman said. “But the second one, it felt like she just had a built-in confidence. She thought, Okay, I know what I’m doing, I’m just going to really let rip. And she did. The first episode of the second series, to me, was like a piece of theatre, a piece of writing that I would have studied at school. She’s extraordinary and it’s a pleasure to say anything that she’s written. And also, to film it, is so much fun, because they’re my mates. I will be eternally grateful to Phoebe, because she said, What sort of things do you want to say? And I went, could you write me someone who’s a total [spells out a four-letter expletive]. So she made up this person for me. Yeah. I always wanted to play the baddie and she’s written a really good one.”

Waller-Bridge was recently recruited to polish the script for the still-untitled 25th Bond movie and Colman revealed that she would also be more than happy for the Fleabag creator to write a role for her in that, too.

“Oh, trust me, I’ve tried!” the actress said. “I’ve asked!”

Season 3 of The Crown launches on Netflix, Nov. 17. Bond 25 is set to be released on April 8, 2020.

To read more from the September issue of Entertainment Weekly, pick up a copy at Barnes & Noble this Thursday, or buy it here now. (The issue will be available on all newsstands starting Aug. 22.) Don’t forget to subscribe for more exclusive interviews and photos, only in EW.

Related content: