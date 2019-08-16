Watch Robin Williams and the cast of Aladdin in the recording booth

Any glimpse into the recording of an animated film is by definition fascinating, but it’s especially true when the film in question contains one of — if not the —greatest voiceover performances of all time.

Robin Williams and the cast of Disney’s 1992 musical fable Aladdin get loud in a new bonus reel from the forthcoming Signature Collection home release of the film, which coincides with the release of the 2019 Aladdin remake starring Will Smith. The video showcases a fleeting peek at the recording booth sessions where Williams’ Genie, among others, first came to life.

Though Williams only briefly appears in the reel, it’s nevertheless a trip to see the voices behind the beloved animated film give the performances that would be repeated on loop for decades to come, from folks like Jonathan Freeman (who played Jafar), Linda Larkin (Jasmine), Brad Kane (Aladdin’s singing voice), and Douglas Seale (Sultan).

Watch the nifty bonus clip above, one month ahead of the bread line Blu-ray release of Aladdin (out Sept. 10 and available digitally on Aug. 27).

