Toy Story 4 becomes Disney's fifth film to gross $1 billion this year

To $1 billion, and beyond!

Disney announced Thursday its critically lauded animated sequel Toy Stoy 4′s worldwide grosses have crossed the box office landmark nearly two months after its theatrical bow. It is Disney’s fifth billion-dollar grossing film of 2019, following Aladdin, The Lion King, Captain Marvel, and Avengers: Endgame — all of which made more than $1 billion earlier this year.

Through Wednesday, the film’s ticket sales pushed it past the $1 billion mark, joining Incredibles 2, Finding Dory, and Toy Story 3, as the fourth Pixar film to achieve the feat.

According to a studio release, the film’s $1,001.7M haul makes it the eighth-highest-grossing animated movie of all time.

Toy Story 4‘s total is fueled by $421.8 million in domestic ticket sales, coupled with $579.9 million from foreign territories, including Japan ($76.5 million), the United Kingdom ($75.2 million), and Mexico ($71.8 million), with future theatrical bows still slated for Germany and across Scandinavia.

Released nine years after its predecessor, the Josh Cooley-directed Toy Story 4 follows beloved toys Woody (Tom Hanks) and Buzz Lightyear (Tim Allen) as they join forces with friends new (Tony Hale as a feisty spork, Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele as plush carnival toys) and old (Annie Potts as Bo Peep, Joan Cusack as Jessie) on a quest to help Woody reconnect with his new owner (and himself).

