Netflix reveals third To All the Boys I've Loved Before movie is already in production

It seems Lara Jean’s story will get its conclusion.

Following the success of Netflix’s To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before — a romantic comedy based on the 2014 book series by Jenny Han — the streaming service confirmed that the title of the sequel is To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You. Furthermore, Netflix announced that the sequel will debut Feb. 12, 2020, but the news doesn’t stop there! Netflix also confirmed that a third film, titled To All the Boys: Always and Forever, Lara Jean, is already in production.

Stars Lana Condor and Noah Centineo also shared the news via their Insta stories with two cute videos from the set of the movie.

To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before, which premiered in August of 2018, tells the unconventional love story of teens Lara Jean (Condor) and Peter Kavinsky (Centineo), who start dating as a way to make other people jealous. But — spoiler alert! — they end up falling for each other for real. However, To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You will introduce a new love interest into the mix when John Ambrose McClaren (Jordan Fisher) returns to Lara Jean’s life.

Although we don’t know much about the third film at this point, its existence is no surprise seeing as how there are three books in the series.

