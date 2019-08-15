Kevin Hart to star in Meet the Parents-esque superhero comedy Night Wolf

Image zoom Dominic Lorrimer/Fairfax Media via Getty Images

In another twist on the superhero genre, Kevin Hart will star in Night Wolf, which is like Meet the Parents if Greg Focker found out his soon-to-be father-in-law was a secret superhero and not a retired C.I.A. operative.

From Detective Pikachu screenwriters Dan Hernandez and Benji Samit, the concept centers on a man “meeting his future father-in-law for the first time only to discover he is secretly the superhero known as the Night Wolf,” an official logline reads.

Hart will also produce the film through his HartBeat Productions banner for STXfilms Motion Picture Group.

“After we acquired Night Wolf, we submitted it to Kevin Hart and the Team at HartBeat hoping they would love it as much as we did,” Chairman of STXfilms Adam Fogelson said in a statement. “It is a big, broad comedy and the idea is great fun and perfectly matched with Kevin’s comedic talent. We are thrilled to be working on what will now be our fourth film together.”

Hart previously starred in The Upside, which STX released to the tune of $100 million. He also voiced a role in The Secret Life of Pets 2 and filmed a surprise cameo in one of the summer’s big blockbusters.

“I am excited to be working with our friends at STX again,” the actor added. “They brought us a great project with Night Wolf. I instantly fell in love with this pitch about an everyday guy who is meeting his in-laws for the first time and unwittingly discovers his dad to be is secretly a superhero.”

