Searching sequel in the works as 'tech-driven thriller' with new characters

As far as sequel potential goes, a low-budget Sundance sleeper hit like Searching doesn’t immediately come to mind. And yet the 2018 film, which starred John Cho, is getting a sequel, with the original creative team on board to shepherd the project, EW has learned.

Sony’s Stage 6 Films is planning the continuation after the original film — which was purchased for a reported $5 million out of the 2018 Sundance Film Festival — grossed $75.5 million at the worldwide box office. Released in August 2018, Searching stars Cho as a single father on a desperate hunt to find his missing daughter. The movie, which also stars Debra Messing, is told entirely through computer and smart device screens.

Aneesh Chaganty, the film’s director, clarified a few points about the planned sequel on social media Wednesday.

“The story will NOT follow the same characters or plot line as the original,” Chaganty tweeted. “We all see this second installment as a wonderful opportunity to tell another original tech-driven thriller. With all due respect to Taken, this is not Taken.”

Hey all! Some clarity: the story will NOT follow the same characters or plot line as the original. We all see this second installment as a wonderful opportunity to tell another original tech-driven thriller. With all due respect to Taken, this is not Taken. — Aneesh Chaganty (@aneeshchaganty) August 14, 2019

Plot details are being kept under wraps, and the original cast is not expected to return at this time. So that seems like a no, David Kim’s daughter doesn’t go missing again.

Searching marked the directorial debut of Chaganty, who also wrote the screenplay with Sev Ohanian. Next up for the filmmaker is Run, a thriller starring Sarah Paulson and newcomer Kiera Allen.

Deadline Hollywood first reported the sequel news.

