The sweet sounds of The Last Black Man in San Francisco‘s enchanting soundtrack are coming to vinyl.

EW can exclusively reveal that musician Emile Mosseri’s moving compositions that play throughout A24’s Joe Talbot-directed Sundance breakout will be available to purchase on the format beginning Oct. 18, 2019 — just in time for the film’s awards season run.

The tunes are set to come on two black vinyl records with a cover embossed in gold foil, with stills from the film included on the internal packaging.

In addition to Mosseri’s work, the set — from Lakeshore Records — also includes Mike Marshall’s version of the classic song “San Francisco (Be Sure to Wear Flowers in Your Hair).”

Image zoom A24

After garnering rave reactions out of the 2019 Sundance Film Festival in January, The Last Black Man in San Francisco — Talbot’s feature directorial debut — went on to become a prestige hit at the summer box office, taking in roughly $4.5 million on top of some of the best movie reviews of 2019.

The film follows a young man, Jimmie Fails (starring the actor as a fictionalized version of himself), who dreams of taking back a large Victorian home built by his grandfather in the heart of the California city. With help from his best friend, Mont, Jimmie scours the city for a sense of purpose and belonging as the locale rapidly changes around him — all while he attempts to reconnect with his family and the community he feels is slipping away. Jonathan Majors, Tichina Arnold, Rob Morgan, Mike Epps, Finn Wittrock, and Danny Glover have supporting roles.

The Last Black Man in San Francisco‘s original soundtrack will be available on vinyl beginning Oct. 18. You can order the two-piece set here for $29.98, while the film will be available for rent on digital platforms beginning Aug. 27. Watch the trailer above.

