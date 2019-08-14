Christina Milian is back inn the rom-com game!

On Wednesday, Netflix dropped the trailer for the upcoming romantic flick Falling Inn Love, which stars Milian as city girl Gabriela, who, after losing her job and boyfriend, enters a random online contest to own a New Zealand Inn (?!) and — you guessed it! — wins.

Cue the meet cute! On arrival in the southern hemisphere, Gabriela (naturally) immediately bumps into a very strapping Kiwi bachelor named Jake, played by Adam Demos (UnREAL). After he returns an errant bra to her (watch the trailer for context), she discovers Jake comes with the added bonus of being a crafty carpenter, meaning he can help her fix up the rather dilapidated house she now owns. As, Gabriela points out, “Never assume anything you see on the internet matches its profile picture.” The internet also failed to mention her new roommate: a goat named Gilbet.

Romantic scenarios, self-discovery and beautiful landscapes ensue!

Watch the trailer above. Get the keys to the Inn Aug. 29 on Netflix.

Related content:

