Good form, Bella Thorne. The actress, best known for starring in the Disney Channel series Shake It Up and the Freeform show Famous In Love, has made her directorial debut with a film for Pornhub.

The film, titled Her & Him, is part of Pornhub’s Visionaries Director’s Series, which features debut films by unexpected directors in order to diversify porn production. Previous entries in the series were directed by rapper Young M.A. and singer-rapper Brooke Candy.

Thorne’s movie stars adult film actors Abella Danger and Small Hands. The premise of Her & Him is that an edgy 20-something guy stumbles upon a surprise on his girlfriend’s phone: A “Gargle” search for “how to kill your boyfriend and get away with it.” Needless to say, that discovery leads to some intense, uh, discussion. A knife features prominently in the NSFW trailer.

“What inspired me to do this movie was thinking about this relationship between a male and a female and this fight over dominance and how much that relates to us in our general world, besides just a sexual scenario,” Thorne said in a behind-the-scenes video. “My vision behind the story was basically creating these two dynamic characters that could switch off between dominant and submissive.”

Her & Him will premiere at the Oldenburg Film Festival in Germany, which takes place from Sept. 11-15. After that, the film will be available exclusively on Pornhub Premium.

