Reese Witherspoon heads to Netflix for bonkers-sounding sci-fi film Pyros

A new sci-fi film is heading to Netflix and it comes with Big Little Lies star Reese Witherspoon and one wild story courtesy of The New Yorker writer Thomas Pierce.

Pyros, which Witherspoon will also produce, is based on Pierce’s short story “Tardy Man,” published in The New Yorker in 2018.

It follows a group of people augmented with indestructible suits that are fitted to their spines. They are then paid by a corporation to recover objects for wealthy people when their houses catch fire. This team has strict orders not to stray from their mission, but things take a turn when one of these fire trekkers breaks the rule. Pierce returns to write the screenplay.

According to Deadline, Dark Phoenix director Simon Kinberg will produce Pyros based on a screenplay by Pierce.

Another New Yorker short story by Pierce, “Chairman Spaceman,” is also reportedly in the works as a feature film, this one for Fox Searchlight.

Witherspoon last tackled sci-fi in Ava DuVernay’s A Wrinkle in Time. Coming off of Big Little Lies season 2, she filmed a role opposite Jennifer Anniston and Steve Carell in Apple’s The Morning Show series, which got a first trailer this week. The actress is just as busy behind the camera, having produced Big Little Lies and the film Lucy in the Sky, which stars Natalie Portman as astronaut Lucy Cola.

