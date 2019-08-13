Enter for a chance to attend the Downton Abbey movie premiere in NYC

Image zoom

The cast of Downton Abbey is headed to the big screen, and one lucky fan and a guest are going to be able to celebrate this momentous occasion in a huge way.

EW and PEOPLE have teamed up with Focus Features to bring you the Downton Abbey New York City premiere sweepstakes, where you can enter for a chance to win a trip for two (valued at $4,900) to the Big Apple from Sept. 15-17 and attend the premiere for the big screen adaptation of the popular Julian Fellowes series. To top things off, an invitation to the film’s official after-party is also included in the prize package.

You never know who might hit the red carpet on such a special night. All of the key stars are returning for the Downton movie, including: Hugh Bonneville, Michelle Dockery, Maggie Smith, Laura Carmichael, Matthew Goode, Elizabeth McGovern, Allen Leach, Joanne Froggat, Robert James-Collier, Brendan Coyle, and Jim Carter. A few additional characters will also be introduced in the film, with Tuppence Middleton and Imelda Staunton bringing the two most important ones to life.

Enter for a chance to attend the premiere at www.ew.com/DowntonAbbeySweeps. No purchase necessary. Must be a U.S. resident and 21+. Check out the official rules.

