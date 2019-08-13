Image zoom

OFFICIAL RULES

The Downton Abbey New York City Premiere Sweepstakes

Void outside the 50 United States, District of Columbia and where prohibited. Do not proceed to enter if you are not at least 21 years of age and a legal resident of, and located within, one of the 50 United States, or the District of Columbia, at the time of entry. By participating, you agree to be bound by these Official Rules and the decisions of the Sponsor, which are binding and final in all matters relating to this sweepstakes. Sweepstakes is offered by Meredith Corporation and may be promoted by any of Meredith’s publications in various creative executions online and in print at any time during the sweepstakes. Note that the Websites referenced within these Official Rules may not be the full list of websites (i.e., specific URLs) used to promote this Sweepstakes. If the promotional ad you see in a magazine, or website or hyperlink that you follow online to enter this Sweepstakes refers to these Official Rules, such website is considered a “Website” under this promotion.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING.

SWEEPSTAKES PERIOD: The Downton Abbey New York City Premiere Sweepstakes (“Sweepstakes”) begins at 12:01 a.m. Central Time (“CT”) on 8/13/19 and ends at 11:59 p.m. CT on 9/3/19 (“Sweepstakes Period”).

SPONSOR: Meredith Corporation, 1716 Locust St., Des Moines, Iowa (“Sponsor”).

HOW TO ENTER: There are two (2) ways to enter.

Method #1: Online

During the Sweepstakes Period, visit www.ew.com/DowntonAbbeySweeps &/or www.people.com/DowntonAbbeySweeps (each, a “Website”) and follow the instructions provided to submit a completed online entry form to receive one (1) entry. There is no cost to register or enter. Entrant will only need a valid email address for entry. Entering the sweepstakes will automatically register entrants email address at www.ew.com and/or www.people.com if entrant has not already registered. Entries generated by script, macro or other automated means or practices, or by any means which subvert the entry process will be void. All entries must be submitted by 11:59 p.m. CT on 9/3/19 to be eligible. All entries become the property of Sponsor and will not be returned.

OR

Method #2: Mail-in Entry

Mail a postcard, including your name, complete address, daytime phone number and email address to: The Downton Abbey New York City Premiere Sweepstakes, 1716 Locust Street, LN 428 Des Moines, IA 50309. Each postcard must be mailed separately and must be postmarked between Tuesday, August 13, 2019 and Tuesday, September 3, 2019, and received by Thursday, September 4, 2019 (the “Mail-in Entry”). Photocopied, illegible, or mechanically reproduced entries are not eligible. All entries become the property of the Sponsor and will not be returned or acknowledged. Sponsor is not responsible for lost, late, damaged, misdirected or postage-due mailed entries.

Limit: One (1) entry per person using only one (1) email address per day, throughout the Sweepstakes Period, regardless of method of entry. Entries received from any person or email address in excess of the stated daily limitation will be void. You may only use one (1) email address to enter this Sweepstakes.

Sponsor reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to: (i) verify any element of any entry, related materials or entrant’s eligibility; (ii) to request additional information; and (iii) to disqualify any entrant whose participation may subject the Sweepstakes, Sponsor or Sponsor’s advertisers, clients, or customers to controversy, negative publicity, scorn, or ridicule. By entering this Sweepstakes, you agree to provide any documentation or information deemed necessary by, and in a form acceptable to, Sponsor to satisfy the above requirement if asked by Sponsor to do so.

ELIGIBILITY: This Sweepstakes is open to legal residents of the 50 United States and the District of Columbia, 21 years of age or older. Employees of Sponsor, Focus Features LLC (“Focus”) and any other organizations affiliated with the Sponsorship, fulfillment, administration, prize support, advertisement or promotion of the Sweepstakes and each of their respective parents, agents, affiliates, subsidiaries, and advertising and promotion agencies, and their immediate family members (regardless of where they reside) or household members, whether or not related, are not eligible to enter or win. “Immediate family members” shall mean spouses, parents, step-parents, children, step-children, siblings, step-siblings, and their respective spouses. “Household members” shall mean people who share the same residence at least three months a year.

WINNER SELECTION/DRAWING: On or about 9/6/19, Sponsor will conduct a random drawing from among all eligible entries received from the Website and eligible Mail-In Entries received throughout the Sweepstakes Period to select one (1) potential winner. Odds of winning depend upon the number of eligible entries received throughout the Sweepstakes Period, but is estimated at 1:20,000.

WINNER NOTIFICATION: Potential winner will be notified via email and/or mail and will be required to complete and return an Affidavit of Eligibility, IRS W9 form, and Release of Liability/Publicity within five (5) days of date of notification or an alternate winner may be selected in a random drawing from among all remaining eligible entries. If such documents are not returned within the specified time period, prize notification is returned as undeliverable, Sponsor is unable to contact potential winner or potential winner is not in compliance with these Official Rules, “Prize” will be forfeited and, at Sponsor’s discretion, an alternate winner may be selected.

“PRIZE” (1): A trip for winner and one (1) guest to New York from September 15, 2019 to September 17, 2019 to the premiere and premiere after-party of the motion picture entitled “Downton Abbey” (collectively, the “Premiere”). Trip package includes: Roundtrip economy class airfare for winner and one (1) guest from a major airport located within the United States (as selected in Focus’ sole discretion) to New York, NY. If winner resides within 250 miles from New York, NY, ground transportation will be provided instead of air transportation; round trip ground transportation between the airport and the hotel will be provided; One (1) standard, double occupancy hotel room accommodation at the Plaza Hotel (or as selected in Focus’ sole discretion) in the New York, NY area for winner and one (1) guest for two (2) nights. Two (2) tickets (the “Premiere Tickets”) to the premiere and premiere after-party of the motion picture entitled “Downton Abbey”.

The Premiere has not been confirmed, but is tentatively scheduled to take place on September 16, 2019 in New York, New York (the time and place are subject to change in Focus’ sole and absolute discretion) and at a venue to be determined by Focus (in its sole and absolute discretion). The Premiere is subject to cancellation and nothing herein shall be construed to require Focus, its parent, subsidiary and/or affiliated entities to hold the Premiere. In the event that the Premiere does not or cannot take place as scheduled or at all, for reasons including but not limited to scheduling conflicts, cancellations, postponement, an event of force majeure or for any other reason, winner shall be given the remaining items/elements of the “Prize”, and Sponsor’s and Focus’ obligation as to the Premiere shall be nullified and no other or additional compensation shall be awarded. Premiere theatre and seating assignments will be determined at Focus’ sole and absolute discretion. Sponsor and Focus do not guarantee the attendance of any celebrities, talent, or filmmakers at the Premiere, which shall be at such celebrities’, talents’, or filmmakers’ sole discretion(s). Furthermore, Sponsor and Focus do not guarantee that the winner or guest will interact or take photos with or of any celebrity, talent, or filmmakers during the Premiere. In the event that the winner or his/her guest engage in behavior at the Premiere that (as determined by Focus in its sole and absolute discretion) is obnoxious or threatening, illegal or that is intended to annoy, abuse, threaten or harass any other person, Focus reserves the right to remove the winner and his/her guest from the Premiere with no further compensation. The winner and guest are advised to arrive at least one (1) hour prior to the Premiere screening start time. No one will be admitted without a ticket or after the Premiere screening begins.

Approximate retail value of the “Prize” is Four Thousand Nine Hundred United States Dollars (USD $4,900).

Winner and guest must be able to travel on dates specified by Sponsor or the “Prize” may be forfeited and Sponsor will have no further obligation to winner. Actual value of trip may vary depending upon winner’s point of travel origin and airfare fluctuations at the time of booking. Any difference between stated approximate retail value and actual value of “Prize” will not be awarded except at the sole discretion of Sponsor. Selection of airline and hotel are solely within the Sponsors discretion. All other expenses not specifically mentioned herein are solely the winner’s responsibility. All travel subject to availability and restrictions. Winner must have all necessary identification and/or travel documents (e.g., a valid passport and/or visa) required for travel. Winner understands that there are inherent risks involved in travel and that these risks may be present before, during and after the trip. Sponsor is not responsible for changes in schedule of any element of the “Prize” or for any expenses incurred as a consequence of flight cancellation or delay. Guest must be at least 21 years of age. Sponsor is not responsible and will have no liability if a winner is for any reason not permitted to travel by the relevant airport authorities or misses a flight or other travel element. In the event winner or guest engages in behavior that (as determined by Sponsor in its sole discretion) is obnoxious or threatening, illegal or that is intended to annoy, abuse, threaten or harass any other person, Sponsor reserves the right to terminate the trip experience early, in whole or in part, and send the winner home with no further compensation. In the event Sponsor is unable to provide any portion of the trip, no compensation or substitution will be provided in lieu thereof; however, remainder of prize package will be awarded and Sponsor will have no further obligation to winner.

PRIVACY: Registration at www.ew.com and/or www.people.com is required to enter the Sweepstakes. When you register, we collect personally identifying information about you, including your name, complete mailing address, and email address. The information that you provide will be added to a centralized Sponsor database and you will simultaneously be registered for Sponsor’s other websites as well. Your email address will not be sold or rented to third parties. For more information about how Sponsor uses the information you provide, see Sponsor’s privacy policy at www.meredith.com/legal/privacy.

ARBITRATION: Except where prohibited by law, as a condition of participating in this Sweepstakes, entrant agrees that: (1) any and all disputes, claims, and causes of action arising out of or connected with this Sweepstakes, or the “Prize” awarded, shall be resolved individually, without resort to any form of class action; and exclusively by final and binding arbitration under the rules of the American Arbitration Association and held at a AAA regional office in New York, NY; (2) the Federal Arbitration Act shall govern the interpretation, enforcement and all proceedings at such arbitration; and (3) judgment upon such arbitration award may be entered in any court having jurisdiction. Under no circumstances will entrant be permitted to obtain awards for, and entrant hereby waives all rights to claim punitive, incidental or consequential damages including attorney’s fees or any other damages, other than for entrant’s actual out-of-pocket expenses (i.e., costs associated with participating in this Sweepstakes), and entrant further waives all rights to have damages multiplied or increased.

RELEASES: By participating in this Sweepstakes, entrants agree to release Sponsor, Focus and any other organizations affiliated with the Sponsorship, fulfillment, administration, prize support, advertisement or promotion of the Sweepstakes and each of their respective parents, agents, affiliates, subsidiaries, advertising and promotion agencies, and prize suppliers, and each of their respective officers, directors, agents, representatives and employees, as well as each of their respective successors, representatives and assigns (collectively, the “Released Parties”) from any and all actions, claims, injury, loss or damage arising in any manner, in whole or in part, directly or indirectly, from participation in this Sweepstakes and/or acceptance, use or misuse of the “Prize” (including any travel/activity related thereto).

OTHER: Released Parties are not responsible for lost, late, incomplete, damaged, inaccurate, stolen, illegible, undelivered, postage-due mail, garbled or misdirected entries or registrations; or for lost, interrupted or unavailable network, server, Internet Service Provider (ISP), website, or other connections, availability or accessibility or miscommunications or failed computer, satellite, telephone or cable transmissions, lines, or technical failure or jumbled, scrambled, delayed or misdirected transmissions or computer hardware or software malfunctions, failures or difficulties, or other errors or difficulties of any kind whether human, mechanical, electronic, computer, network, typographical, printing or otherwise relating to or in connection with the Sweepstakes, including, without limitation, errors or difficulties which may occur in connection with the administration of the Sweepstakes, the processing of entries, the announcement of the “Prize”, or in any Sweepstakes-related materials. Released Parties are also not responsible for any incorrect or inaccurate information, whether caused by site users, tampering, hacking or by any equipment or programming associated with or utilized in the Sweepstakes. Released Parties are not responsible for injury or damage to entrants’ or to any other person’s computer related to or resulting from participating in this Sweepstakes downloading materials from or use of the website. Sponsor reserves the right, in its sole discretion to disqualify any person tampering with the entry process, the operation of the web site or otherwise in violation of these Official Rules. Sponsor further reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to cancel, terminate or modify this Sweepstakes if the Sweepstakes is compromised by virus, technical corruption, non-authorized human intervention, or any other causes which, in the sole discretion of the Sponsor, corrupt or affect the administration, security, fairness, proper play or integrity of the Sweepstakes. In the event of cancellation or termination, Sponsor reserves the right to select the potential winner in a random drawing from among all eligible, non-suspect entries received and combined prior to date of cancellation or termination. In the event of a dispute regarding online entry, entry will be deemed made by the authorized account holder of the e-mail account associated with the entry and he/she must comply with these Official Rules. The authorized account holder is the natural person who is assigned the e-mail address by the Internet Service Provider (ISP), on-line service provider, or other organization responsible for assigning email addresses. CAUTION: ANY ATTEMPT TO DELIBERATELY DAMAGE THE WEBSITE OR UNDERMINE THE LEGITIMATE OPERATION OF THIS SWEEPSTAKES IS A VIOLATION OF CRIMINAL AND CIVIL LAWS, AND SHOULD SUCH AN ATTEMPT BE MADE, SPONSOR WILL DISQUALIFY ANY SUCH INDIVIDUAL AND RESERVES THE RIGHT TO SEEK DAMAGES (INCLUDING ATTORNEYS’ FEES) AND OTHER REMEDIES FROM ANY SUCH INDIVIDUAL TO THE FULLEST EXTENT PERMITTED BY LAW.

Except where prohibited by law, entry constitutes permission to use each entrant’s name, hometown (city and state), voice, biographical information, likeness, photograph and any statements regarding this Sweepstakes in all media now known or hereafter discovered, for any purpose, including without limitation, in connection with, and to promote, market or advertise, the Sweepstakes, in whole or in part, without review, approval, credit or attribution, notification or payment from or to entrant or any person or entity, worldwide, in perpetuity, or on a winner’s list, if applicable. Sweepstakes is subject to all applicable U. S. federal, state and local laws and regulations. Winner will be issued an IRS 1099 tax form in the amount of the prize retail value as stated herein.

WINNER’S NAME: For the name of the winner, available after 9/31/19, send a separate, self-addressed, stamped envelope to: Winner’s Name, The Downton Abbey New York City Premiere Sweepstakes, 1716 Locust St., LN 428 Des Moines, IA 50309.