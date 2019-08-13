The Downton Abbey New York City premiere sweepstakes facts

Image zoom

SWEEPSTAKES FACTS

PRIZE: A trip for winner and one (1) guest to New York from September 15, 2019 to September 17, 2019 to the premiere and premiere after-party of the motion picture entitled “Downton Abbey” (collectively, the “Premiere”)

RETAIL VALUE: $4,900

NUMBER OF PRIZES: 1

ODDS: 1:20,000

You Have Not Yet Won. All entries have the same chance of winning. No one will know who the winner is until after the Sweepstakes ends.

Entry Is Free. You don’t have to buy anything to enter. Just fill out the fields in the online entry form and submit.

Mail a postcard, including your name, complete address, daytime phone number and email address to: The Downton Abbey New York City Premiere Sweepstakes, 1716 Locust Street, LN 428 Des Moines, IA 50309. Each postcard must be mailed separately and must be postmarked between Tuesday, August 13, 2019 and Tuesday, September 3, 2019, and received by Wednesday, September 4, 2019 (the “Mail-in Entry”). Photocopied, illegible, or mechanically reproduced entries are not eligible. All entries become the property of the Sponsor and will not be returned or acknowledged. Sponsor is not responsible for lost, late, damaged, misdirected or postage-due mailed entries.

Buying Won’t Help You Win. Chances of winning without making a purchase are the same as the chances of someone who buys something.

Entry Deadline/Sweepstakes Closing Date. To be eligible to win the prize offered in this Sweepstakes, your entry must be received by the applicable entry dates stated in this communication. If there is no Entry Deadline stated, your entry must be received by the Final Sweepstakes Closing Date of 9/3/19.

Void outside the U.S., in Puerto Rico, and wherever else prohibited.