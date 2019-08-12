Djimon Hounsou replacing Brian Tyree Henry in A Quiet Place 2

Djimon Hounsou is ready for the silent treatment: The Captain Marvel and Shazam star is replacing Brian Tyree Henry in the sequel to A Quiet Place, EW has confirmed.

Henry was previously in talks to star alongside returning cast members Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, and Noah Jupe (as well as newcomer Cillian Murphy), but the Atlanta star has since left the film due to scheduling conflicts.

Plot details for A Quiet Place 2 are being kept, um, quiet, but the film has already started shooting and will once again center on a family (led by Blunt’s matriarch Evelyn Abbott) struggling to survive against brutal monsters who hunt by sound. John Krasinski co-wrote, directed, and starred in the original film, and he’s returning to write and direct the sequel. (Tragically, he will not be appearing on screen, as — spoiler alert! — his character Lee Abbott met his end in the first film.)

Deadline Hollywood first reported Hounsou’s casting. A Quiet Place 2 will hit theaters March 20, 2020.

