Hook actor Dante Basco makes leap to directing with The Fabulous Filipino Brothers

Dante Basco, perhaps best known as the actor behind Rufio in Steven Spielberg‘s Hook, is now a filmmaker.

Basco will make his directorial debut with The Fabulous Filipino Brothers, a movie he wrote with brothers Darion and Dionysio and that is narrated by sister Arianna, EW has learned. The Basco brothers, including Derek Basco, also star.

The dark romantic-comedy is set in their hometown of Pittsburg, California and follows four vignettes about the brothers. One heads to a cockfight, another rekindles an old flame in Manila, another takes on Filipino cuisine, and the last finds unexpected love while trying to heal deep wounds. This all leads to a shotgun backyard wedding at their family house.

It’s been nearly 28 years since Hook debuted in 1991, but Rufio remains Basco’s most widely recognized character, one he played opposite Robin Williams‘ Peter Pan.

He since went on to voice Zuko in the popular animated series Avatar: The Last Airbender on Nickelodeon and Zuko’s grandson General Iroh in the sequel series The Legend of Korra. Basco also Jai Kell on Star Wars Rebels.

The Fabulous Filipino Brothers will mark the first time Basco and his brothers acted together since 2000’s family drama The Debut. He will next release his memoir From Rufio to Zuko on Nov. 4.

