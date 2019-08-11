Hobbs & Shaw outmuscles box office competition in second weekend

Image zoom Frank Masi/Universal

Audiences once again picked The Rock over Pride Rock at the box office this weekend.

Hobbs & Shaw, starring Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham as the eponymous odd couple, outraced the competition for the second week in a row, holding the number one spot with an estimated $25.4 million. The Fast & Furious spin-off dropped 58 percent from its first weekend, bringing its domestic total to $108.5 million, and is holding up well internationally, too, having surpassed $300 million worldwide.

In the number two slot, Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark scared up a $20.8 million debut. This is a solid opening for the horror film, which boasts good reviews and Oscar-winning director Guillermo del Toro producing. However, the film earned a C CinemaScore from opening day audiences, which may not bode well for word of mouth in the weeks to come. Scary Stories, based on the popular series of short story collections, follows a group of high schoolers in 1968 as they inadvertently set off a series of grotesque happenings.

More family-friendly entertainment took the next two slots: Disney’s The Lion King remake earned the bronze, adding another $20 million in its fourth weekend, while another new release, Dora and the Lost City of Gold, took fourth place with a $17 million haul. The live-action spin on Nickelodeon’s long-running Dora the Explorer follows a teenaged version of the title character (Isabela Moner) as she ventures into the jungle that is high school, before embarking on a quest with several of her classmates in tow.

Rounding out the top five, Quentin Tarantino‘s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood took in another $11.6 million, carrying it past the $100 million mark in its third weekend. The R-rated original film, which cost about $90 million to produce, has proven itself a steady strong earner in a summer packed with franchise titles.

Down the chart, the weekend’s other major releases, The Art of Racing in the Rain and The Kitchen, came in sixth and seventh, respectively, while the BTS documentary Bring The Soul: The Movie landed inside the top 10, a testament to the K-pop boy band’s continuing explosion.

Overall box office is down 6.3 percent year-to-date, according to Comscore. Check out the numbers for August 9-11 below.

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw — $25.4 million Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark — $20.8 million The Lion King — $20 million Dora and the Lost City of Gold — $17 million Once Upon a Time in Hollywood — $11.6 million The Art of Racing in the Rain — $8.1 million The Kitchen — $5.5 million Spider-Man: Far From Home — $5.3 million Toy Story 4 — $4.4 million Bring The Soul: The Movie — $2.3 million

