Fred Savage’s reunion with Austin Powers costar Beyoncé surprised even him

Although best known for starring in The Wonder Years and The Princess Bride, Fred Savage also appeared in the 2002 film Austin Powers in Goldmember with none other than Beyoncé.

Years later, the two former costars had a reunion that surprised even him, as Savage tells PeopleTV’s Couch Surfing.

“My kids and her daughter go to the same school in Los Angeles,” Savage explains, referring to Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s daughter, Blue Ivy. “It took me a while to go up to her. At one point I was like, ‘Hey, I’m Fred, we did this movie together.’ She goes, ‘I know who you are. I saw you at the beginning of the year, I just didn’t want to come up and say hi and bother you.'”

That’s right, one of the world’s biggest stars is apparently so grounded and humble that she was worried she was going to bug another celebrity by saying hello.

“I’m like, ‘Beyoncé? Bother away. Bother away,'” Savage tells Couch Surfing host Lola Ogunnaike.

The actor also gives us a glimpse at what the notoriously private couple are like at school.

“She and Jay are great parents,” Savage says. “They’re active parents, they’re at school, they’re out there having picnics, sitting out on the field with a blanket. They’re great parents.”

Savage, who currently hosts the Fox series What Just Happened??!, appears on Couch Surfing to look back on his role in the third and final installment of the Austin Powers satirical action film series. Beyoncé portrayed FBI agent Foxxy Cleopatra, who teams up with Austin on a mission to save his kidnapped father from the clutches of Goldmember.

Savage reveals that the scene — where Austin remarks at the mole of Savage’s character, Number 3 — was filmed the day after the Grammy nominations were revealed, and that “there was a big cake for her. Everyone sang. It was crazy.” Destiny’s Child scored two that year, winning one for their hit “Survivor.”

