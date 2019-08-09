A children's TV icon turns nasty in The Banana Splits Movie clip

As much as I loved The Banana Splits TV show growing up, there is no doubt there was always something a little weird about the quartet of instrument-playing animals(?) at the heart of the series. And that air of eeriness is exploited to the max in the new horror film, The Banana Splits Movie.

The film follows a boy named Harley and his family as they go to a taping of The Banana Splits TV show, which is supposed to be a fun-filled birthday for the young’un. But things take an unexpected turn — and the body count quickly rises.

The Banana Splits Movie stars Dani Kind (Wyonna Earp), Finlay Wojtak-Hissong, Romeo Carere, Steve Lund, and Sara Canning. Banana Splits “members” Bingo, Fleegle, Snorky, and Drooper are voiced by Eric Bauza.

The film is released on Digital Aug. 13 and on Blu-ray Combo Pack and DVD Aug. 27. The Banana Splits Movie will make its broadcast debut on SYFY in October.

Exclusively watch a clip from the film above.

