LEGO’s new Harry Potter and Star Wars advent calendars are finally here with over 200 pieces each

LEGO fans, you’re about to have a holly, jolly Christmas.

The makers of the super-popular toy building bricks have just released their lineup of 2019 advent calendars, featuring Harry Potter and Star Wars, as well as their City and Friends collections. All the LEGO advent calendars are currently available for preorder, and start officially shipping on September 1.

Image zoom LEGO

Since they’ve dropped on Amazon, the Harry Potter set is already the number one best-selling new release in the retail giant’s Building Toys category. It includes 24 doors for each day leading up to December 25, a total of 305 pieces, and seven minifigures of beloved characters from the series. Plus, there’s even a micro Hogwarts Express train and a Hedwig figure.

Image zoom LEGO

Buy it! LEGO Harry Potter Advent Calendar, $39.99 on amazon.com

The Star Wars advent calendar also features 24 doors, a total of 280 pieces, and 24 buildable characters and vehicles. Characters include favorites like Luke Skywalker and Chewbacca, and even a festive Porg, complete with a tiny Santa hat.

Image zoom LEGO

Buy It! LEGO Star Wars Advent Calendar, $39.99 on amazon.com

LEGO isn’t the only company gearing up for the holidays — Funko Pop recently revealed its 2019 advent calendars as well, featuring Harry Potter ($53.99; amazon.com) and Marvel characters ($48.37; amazon.com). Those calendars are also available for preorder on Amazon, and will start shipping October 1.

We can’t guarantee these will stay in stock once they’re officially released, so make sure you add to cart and preorder now! Below, shop the rest of LEGO’s newest advent calendars.

Image zoom LEGO

Buy It! LEGO City Advent Calendar, $29.99 on amazon.com

Image zoom LEGO

Buy It! LEGO Friends Advent Calendar, $29.99 on amazon.com

