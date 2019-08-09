Image zoom Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Isabela Moner’s makeup artist on the set of Dora and the Lost City of Gold says her job was pretty minimal: “We kept Isabela as natural as we could while still dealing with the elements,” says makeup designer Lesley Vanderwalt. “She’s absolutely gorgeous with glowing skin and thick dark hair so we didn’t have to do too much.”

Still, the 17-year-old actress, who has had star turns in Transformers: The Last Knight, Instant Family, and Sicario: Day of the Soldado, does like a good beauty product. She lets us in on her favorite tips and tricks — as well as some secrets from the set.

What is your favorite beauty look when you’re on camera?

My favorite beauty looks are always inspired by Jennifer Lopez. I love to have wavy hair that has a lot of body and personality. When it comes to makeup, I’m very picky. I love a cat eye with the inner corner also lined for a more dramatic effect. I also love a red lip on certain occasions.

What is your favorite beauty look off camera?

It would probably be when I’m not wearing anything on my face. But I will say the one thing I have to do before I leave the house is my eyebrows. That, and applying some lip balm, usually by Jack Black.

What beauty product is your favorite and why?

I love the Ultra Moisturizing cream from Trader Joes, it’s the best. It really truly is. It’s really cheap and it’s better than all the fancy brands you can try, and I guarantee that you will be satisfied.

Talk a little about your character’s look in…

Image zoom Vince Valitutti/Paramount

Dora and the Lost City of Gold

My character’s look required very minimal makeup because she is supposed to look young, but I do wear a bang extension in my hair to get Dora’s iconic hairstyle. (Says Vanderwalt: “We used a fake bang on her to keep continuity…so if we went from a wet to a dry scene we could change it quickly and not have to blow dry it. It wouldn’t get hot and sweaty and curl up and doing things that bangs do.”)

Image zoom Everett Collection

Transformers: The Last Night

My hairstyle was very unique. I had no idea what they were doing to my hair while one hairstylist was spraying and another was doing a ponytail, but in the end, it turned out to be a braid on one side and a ponytail on the other. I think they were trying to create a new trend with that look! The makeup was also minimal, and I was covered in a lot of dirt to look like an orphan girl living on her own.

Image zoom Paramount Pictures

Instant Family

Again, I wore little to no makeup, but with a little bit of winged eyeliner.

Image zoom Richard Foreman, Jr. SMPSP/Sony Pictures

Sicario: Day of the Soldado

I had a wig for some of the scenes I filmed because I had cut my hair short!

