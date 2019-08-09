Kristen Wiig, Annie Mumolo comedy Barb and Star sets summer release date

Image zoom Lionsgate

Bridesmaids cowriters Kristen Wiig and Annie Mumolo are ready for their cinematic honeymoon on the big screen.

The pair’s upcoming comedy Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar will hit theaters next summer on July 31, 2020, as announced Friday by distributor Lionsgate.

Landing nine years after Bridesmaids became a $169 million hit at the domestic box office in 2011, Barb and Star features the longtime friends and collaborators as the titular duo who, upon leaving their small midwestern town on a trip to Florida, unwittingly become a part of an evil villain’s plot to murder everyone in town. Fifty Shades of Grey‘s Jamie Dornan and Let’s Be Cops actor Damon Wayans, Jr. play supporting roles.

In addition to starring in and producing the film, Wiig and Mumolo — who received an Oscar nod for penning Bridesmaids — wrote the project’s screenplay. Fresh Off the Boat and New Girl helmer Josh Greenbaum will direct as his feature debut, while Will Ferrell, Adam McKay (The Big Short), and Booksmart producer Jessica Elbaum will co-produce.

“It is such an honor that Kristen and Annie have entrusted us with their follow-up to Bridesmaids. Their projects offer a rare combination of big laughs, big heart, and female empowerment that everyone will love — men and women, young and old,” Lionsgate Motion Picture Group President Nathan Kahane previously said of the film in a press statement. “Barb and Star are true cultural icons in the making, and as they embark on this hilarious adventure, we are more than thrilled to partner with Kristen, Annie and Gloria Sanchez on what we know is going to be a great ride.”

Since Bridesmaids‘ breakout success, Mumolo worked on the story for David O. Russell’s Oscar-nominated Joy Mangano biopic Joy starring Jennifer Lawrence, while Wiig landed roles in successful films like The Martian, Ghostbusters, and the upcoming superhero sequel Wonder Woman 1984.

