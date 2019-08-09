See how two artists 'fixed' the look of the new Lion King

Image zoom © 2019 Disney

What if Disney’s recently released remake of The Lion King had combined photorealistic visual effects with the look and feel of the 1994 animated version?

Two artists have seemingly answered that question, and the results are pretty crazy. “Attempted to fix the new Lion King by doing an AI style-transfer using @ellejart amazing fan art,” Instagram user jonty_pressinger wrote in a post sharing a video montage of the new visuals. Nikolay Mochkin, or ellejart, also shared the results on their page, which showcases Mochkin’s impressive array of fan art.

In the mashup, which can be viewed above, Simba, Nala, Scar, and Pumbaa all get the more stylized makeover, and the background appears more colorful as well.

Jon Favreau’s remake of the beloved animated film features a stacked voice cast that includes Donald Glover, Beyoncé, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Billy Eichner, and Seth Rogen.

Despite mixed reviews (the film currently sits at 53 percent on Rotten Tomatoes), the new Lion King has been a box office powerhouse, crossing the $1 billion mark after just 19 days in release.

What do you think of the new look? Sound off in the comments below.

Related content: