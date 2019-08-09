See Anthony Mackie and Jamie Dornan in first look at science fiction-thriller SYNCHRONIC

Image zoom Aaron Moorhead

Two of the most exciting new filmmakers operating in the horror/science fiction/thriller space are writer-directors Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead, whose credits include 2014’s Lovecraftian love story Spring and last year’s commune-set mindbender, The Endless. Their latest film is called SYNCHRONIC and stars Anthony Mackie and Jamie Dornan. The actors play two New Orleans paramedics who encounter a series of horrific deaths linked to a designer drug and whose friendship and families are ripped apart by the mysterious pill’s bizarre effects.

“In a movie with a lot of mysteries to be solved, Anthony and Jamie gave two heartbreaking, funny, beautifully human performances that keep it all feeling natural,” Benson and Moorhead tell EW, via email. “And they were lovely to work with throughout, which for two indie film directors stepping into a larger puzzle-box of a movie and trying to keep it personal, frightening, and exciting, was a wonderful gift.”

Exclusively see a first look image from SYNCHRONIC above.

