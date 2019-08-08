Funko Pop is always keeping us on our toes with new releases. The popular figurine maker announces new products every month, including Funkos from popular TV shows, movies, and video games, plus PEZ dispensers and even advent calendars. Most recently, the brand launched its first-ever board games, putting an interactive twist on the pop culture collectibles.

Image zoom Funko (2)

Funko has launched six Funkoverse Strategy Games, each featuring different story lines and characters from Harry Potter, Rick and Morty, the DC universe, and Golden Girls. Each game comes equipped with four scenarios, memorable locations from the respective movie or TV title, and tons of accessories including maps, tokens, dice, and cards. They’re all available for preorder, and will officially start shipping on Oct. 1.

Image zoom Funko

Buy it! Funko Pop! Funkoverse Strategy Game: DC Base Set, $39.99 on amazon.com

Currently, you can get the Harry Potter and DC games as full Base Set versions that come with four Funko Pops and can be played with up to four players. There are also Expandalone editions, which come with two Funko Pops (that are different from the Base Set ones) — these games are considered expansion packs to the full versions or can be played by themselves.

Image zoom Funko

Buy It! Funko Pop! Funkoverse Strategy Game: Harry Potter Base Set, $39.99 on amazon.com

In addition to the games, Funko Pop’s newest advent calendars — featuring Harry Potter ($53.99; amazon.com) and Marvel ($48.37; amazon.com) characters — are also available for preorder and will start shipping on Oct. 1. The calendars have both become best-sellers on Amazon since their release.

Below, shop all the Funkoverse Strategy Games. You’ll want to add them to your cart now before they sell out — we anticipate these will be big hits for the holidays.

Image zoom Funko

Buy it! Funko Pop! Funkoverse Strategy Game: Rick & Morty Expandalone, $24.99 on amazon.com

Image zoom Funko

Buy it! Funko Pop! Funkoverse Strategy Game: DC Expandalone, $24.99 on amazon.com

Image zoom Funko

Buy it! Funko Pop! Funkoverse Strategy Game: Harry Potter Expandalone, $24.99 on amazon.com

Image zoom Funko

Buy it! Funko Pop! Funkoverse Strategy Game: The Golden Girls Expandalone, $24.99 on amazon.com