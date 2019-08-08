Yankees and White Sox to play 2020 game on the Field of Dreams

The baseball field that served as the setting for Field of Dreams, the film starring Kevin Costner, will host two professional MLB teams in 2020: the New York Yankees and the Chicago White Sox.

With the help of Universal, which released Field of Dreams in 1989, a temporary ballpark to seat 8,000 attendees will be erected at the film site in Dyersville, Iowa. The game will then take place on Aug. 13, 2020.

Both teams helped reveal the news with videos shared to their official social media pages.

Image zoom Melinda Sue Gordon

Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge stars in his team’s promo, which features footage of Costner’s famous exchange from the movie: “Is this Heaven?” “No, it’s Iowa.” The White Sox then tapped shortstop Tim Anderson to recreate the Field of Dreams movie poster for an ad.

Is this Heaven? pic.twitter.com/wUOVoAjFKn — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) August 8, 2019

“As a sport that is proud of its history linking generations, Major League Baseball is excited to bring a regular-season game to the site of Field of Dreams,” MLB commissioner Rob Manfred said in a statement. “We look forward to celebrating the movie’s enduring message of how baseball brings people together at this special cornfield in Iowa.”

The film, directed by Phil Alden Robinson, starred Costner as Ray Kinsella, a corn farmer who hears a voice that says, “If you build it, they will come.” So, he builds a baseball field on his property and visions of the 1919 White Sox players appear. James Earl Jones, Ray Liotta, Amy Madigan, and Dwier Brown also starred.

Said White Sox chairman Jerry Reinsdorf, ″Field of Dreams is an iconic, generational baseball story built upon a deep love of the game that transcends even the most impossible of circumstances. The filmmakers tell a beautiful story that resonates to this day.”

