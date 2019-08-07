Want to see the face of horror? Try looking in a mirror.

This Halloween, guests at Universal Studios Hollywood and Universal Orlando Resort will be their own worst enemy, as both theme parks’ popular Halloween Horror Nights will include new attractions inspired by Jordan Peele’s Us — and its all-too-familiar evil, the Tethered.

The filmmaker’s follow-up to his Oscar-winning Get Out will serve up scares at the annual event, which brings iconic horror properties (like The Shining and Stranger Things) to screaming life in movie-quality labyrinths haunted by costumed “scare-actors” (who may or may not be wielding golden scissors).

The Us maze will open, just as the film does, in 1986 with a young Adelaide Wilson, who has a disturbing encounter with her own doppelgänger while exploring a funhouse. The terror continues from there, “thrusting guests into the chaos of the Tethered uprising as they emerge from their tunnels to murder their privileged doubles in a nationwide coordinated act of rebellion,” a Universal press release promises. “The Us maze will place guests at the heart of this living nightmare, where they quickly realize they are their own worst enemy.”



The filmmakers behind the beloved properties brought to life by Horror Nights often work with the Universal team to help create these immersive environments, and Peele has more than given his blessing to the upcoming Us experience. “It’s been a lifelong ambition of mine to create a monster that would scare people on Halloween, so having the Tethered join such esteemed company is a dream come true,” the writer-director said.

“Jordan Peele has put his indelible stamp on a new genre of psychological horror films,” said John Murdy, executive producer of Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood. “It’s an honor to have the opportunity to work with him and his talented team to bring his unique vision for Us to life.”

Check out a teaser above for the Us attraction, which will elicit shrieks alongside the parks’ first-ever Ghostbusters maze and another turn for Stranger Things. Tickets are on sale now for Universal Studios’ Halloween Horror Nights, which will kick off Sept. 6 in Orlando and Sept. 13 in Hollywood.

