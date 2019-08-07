The Addams Family trailer brings the creepy, kooky cast to suburbia

The Addams Family (2019 movie) 10/11/19 type Movie Genre Animated

In the new full-length trailer for The Addams Family animated movie, Morticia (voiced by Charlize Theron), Gomez (Oscar Isaac), and their creepy and kooky unit face their greatest nightmare: domestic bliss.

The Addamses find themselves in New Jersey in the film from Sausage Party directors Conrad Vernon and Greg Tiernan. It’s a learning curve for everyone. The town, fueled into a frenzy by reality TV host Margaux Needler (Allison Janney), are convinced these “monsters” will ruin the neighborhood. Meanwhile, Wednesday (Chloe Grace Moretz) is adjusting perfectly well to school life with her Frankenstein approach to science class.

The household — which includes Stranger Things star Finn Wolfhard as Pugsley, Big Mouth‘s Nick Kroll as Uncle Fester, Bette Midler as Grandma, and Vernon as Lurch — is also preparing for a big family function. Enter Snoop Dogg as Cousin Itt.

Other characters are voiced by Martin Short, Catherine O’Hara, Tituss Burgess, Jenifer Lewis, Elsie Fisher, and Aimee Garcia.

Between all the bomb voyages, games of Battleship, and that one red balloon that usually comes with a killer clown attached, everyone is going to have to learn to be good neighbors.

The Addams Family will hit theaters this Oct. 11.

