Macaulay Culkin shares what he thinks a Home Alone reboot would actually look like

Home Alone type Movie Genre Comedy

A reboot for the classic 1990 comedy Home Alone is in the works, and the original film’s star Macaulay Culkin has some thoughts.

Specifically, the now 38-year-old actor, who played the young Kevin McCallister in the movie, showed fans what he gets up to when he’s home by himself these days. In a tweet he captioned, “This is what an updated Home Alone would actually look like,” Culkin shared a hilarious photo of himself alone on the couch, eating take out, and surfing the internet.

This is what an updated Home Alone would actually look like. pic.twitter.com/sGj86933LA — Macaulay Culkin (@IncredibleCulk) August 7, 2019

His post comes after Disney CEO Bob Iger revealed that the company’s recent acquisition of Fox will allow its upcoming streaming service, Disney+, to be the home for the reboots of several kid-friendly titles from the studio’s collection, including Home Alone, Night at the Museum, Cheaper by the Dozen, and Diary of a Wimpy Kid.

Iger didn’t reveal if these “reimaginings” would be films or TV series. Further details on the Home Alone reboot are not known at this time.

Culkin most recently revived the character of Kevin in an ad for Google in December. In the commercial, Google Assistant helps him prepare his home for the holidays so he can spend time doing the things that really matter: jumping on beds, pranking the pizza delivery guy, and attempting to use aftershave.

