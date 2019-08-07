Home Alone reboot coming to Disney+

Comic-Con 2019
August 07, 2019

Home Alone

In the words of Kevin McCallister: “Ahhhhh!”

Disney is coming out swinging with its new streaming service, having already announced Marvel and Star Wars‘ series, but now the studio is also bringing the nostalgia, most notably with plans for a reboot of the 1990 classic Home Alone.

On a Tuesday earnings call, Disney CEO Bob Iger revealed that the recent acquisition of Fox will allow Disney+ to be the home for the “reimagining” of many kid-friendly titles from the studio’s library, including Home Alone, Night at the Museum, Cheaper by the Dozen, and Diary of a Wimpy Kid. It’s currently unclear if these reboots will be films or TV series.

The company also announced that it will offer a bundle package of its three streaming services — Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ — for $12.99. Set for launch on Nov. 12, Disney+ will have standalone subscriptions available for $6.99 a month or $69.99 a year, and serve as the exclusive streaming home of Star Wars, the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Pixar, The Simpsons, and more.

