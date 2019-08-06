Comic-Con 2019
23 featured stories since

Tina Fey admits she's never seen Top Gun (and doesn't want to)

By Joey Nolfi
August 06, 2019 at 09:19 AM EDT

Tina Fey does not feel the need for speed.

During a selfie interview segment of Comedy Central’s new talk show Lights Out with David Spade, the Saturday Night Live alum and writer-actress revealed Monday night that she has never seen Tony Scott’s Tom Cruise-starring action-drama Top Gun.

“I remember Kay Cannon, an awesome writer I used to work with, we talked about it in the writers room on 30 Rock, I was like, ‘Oh, I’ve never seen Top Gun!'” Fey told Spade when he asked her to name a popular movie she’s never watched. “And she gave me the DVD at Christmas. I was like, ‘Oh, you misunderstood me! I don’t want to see Top Gun. It’s not that I can’t get it!”

Should she change her mind, Fey still has plenty of time to catch the film — also starring Kelly McGillis, Val Kilmer, and Anthony Edwards in a tale about a group of Navy pilots who bond as they refine their elite airborne skills — before Cruise returns to front its upcoming sequel, Top Gun: Maverick, when it hits theaters in 2020.

The original film became a cultural phenomenon after grossing $368 million at the worldwide box office in 1986 before going on to score four Oscar nominations. The film ultimately won the Academy Award for Best Original Song thanks to Giorgio Moroder and Tom Whitlock’s soundtrack smash “Take My Breath Away,” which was performed by Berlin and reached No. 1 in the United States.

Watch Fey’s full interview with Spade — which also includes her fixing her “wig” and answering a question about New York City’s best bathroom — above.

Related content: 

Skip
Comic-Con 2019
23 featured stories since
Bob's Burgers to do one-hour Christmas musical special
7/21/2017
The Gifted team explains X-Men connection
7/21/2017
Darkwing Duck is headed to DuckTales revival
7/21/2017
Justice League star poses with adorable Cyborg cosplayers at Comic-Con
7/22/2017
Midnight, Texas cast teases plenty of 'zonking' ahead
7/24/2017
Watch a mashup of your favorite celebs dancing at Comic-Con
7/24/2017
Lupita Nyong'o secretly went undercover in costume at Comic-Con
7/26/2017
American Horror Story: Cult reveals buzzy first poster
7/27/2017
Watch Kansas perform 'Carry On My Wayward Son' at Supernatural Comic-Con panel
8/1/2017
Here's what you need to know about Stan Lee's L.A. Comic Con
10/9/2017
Dwayne Johnson to make appearance at L.A. Comic Con
10/11/2017
Dwayne Johnson talks running for president at L.A. Comic Con
10/28/2017
Warner Bros announces San Diego Comic-Con plans for Supernatural, Riverdale, Black Lightning, and more
6/25/2018
TLC's Chilli to moderate Siren panel at Comic-Con
6/26/2018
Watch EW’s Comic-Con coverage LIVE on Facebook
7/18/2018
Calexit releases Comic-Con issue to raise money for immigrant families
7/18/2018
Game of Thrones going to Comic-Con to celebrate final season
6/27/2019
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker unveils new Sith Trooper ahead of Comic-Con
7/10/2019
Rick and Morty first photos from season 4 revealed
7/16/2019
Avengers: Endgame directors really wanted Thanos to cut off Captain America's head
7/19/2019
Andy Serkis to direct Tom Hardy in Venom sequel
8/5/2019
Event Horizon TV show being developed by Godzilla vs. Kong director
8/6/2019
Tina Fey admits she's never seen Top Gun (and doesn't want to)
8/5/2019
Advertisement

Comments

Popular in Movies

All Topics in Movies

EDIT POST