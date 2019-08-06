Tina Fey admits she's never seen Top Gun (and doesn't want to)

Tina Fey does not feel the need for speed.

During a selfie interview segment of Comedy Central’s new talk show Lights Out with David Spade, the Saturday Night Live alum and writer-actress revealed Monday night that she has never seen Tony Scott’s Tom Cruise-starring action-drama Top Gun.

“I remember Kay Cannon, an awesome writer I used to work with, we talked about it in the writers room on 30 Rock, I was like, ‘Oh, I’ve never seen Top Gun!'” Fey told Spade when he asked her to name a popular movie she’s never watched. “And she gave me the DVD at Christmas. I was like, ‘Oh, you misunderstood me! I don’t want to see Top Gun. It’s not that I can’t get it!”

Should she change her mind, Fey still has plenty of time to catch the film — also starring Kelly McGillis, Val Kilmer, and Anthony Edwards in a tale about a group of Navy pilots who bond as they refine their elite airborne skills — before Cruise returns to front its upcoming sequel, Top Gun: Maverick, when it hits theaters in 2020.

The original film became a cultural phenomenon after grossing $368 million at the worldwide box office in 1986 before going on to score four Oscar nominations. The film ultimately won the Academy Award for Best Original Song thanks to Giorgio Moroder and Tom Whitlock’s soundtrack smash “Take My Breath Away,” which was performed by Berlin and reached No. 1 in the United States.

Watch Fey’s full interview with Spade — which also includes her fixing her “wig” and answering a question about New York City’s best bathroom — above.

