Dylan Sprouse to star in After sequel, a movie based on a book based on One Direction fanfic

So, stay with us here: Dylan Sprouse has been cast in a movie called After We Collided, the sequel to After, which hit theaters earlier this year. Both movies are based on books by author Anna Todd, and both books are based on Todd’s One Direction fan fiction.

Also, Sprouse’s character’s name is “F—ing Trevor.”

After, in book and movie form, follows Tessa Young, a college student who falls in love with Hardin Scott, a bad boy inspired by a certain One Direction member with the same initials. The book, the first in a five-part series (not counting the inevitable “retelling the first book from the guy’s perspective” installment Before), was based on fan fiction Todd published on the site Wattpad. The long-in-the-works film adaptation was released in April, starring Josephine Langford (Hulu’s Into the Dark) as Tessa and Hero Fiennes-Tiffin (Ralph Fiennes’ nephew, who played young Tom Riddle in Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince) as Hardin.

Sprouse is playing one of Tessa’s coworkers, named Trevor, whom Hardin particularly dislikes (thus the moniker F—ing Trevor.) Cruel Intentions director Roger Kumble is helming After We Collided, which does not yet have a release date.

Watch Sprouse announce his participation in the (mildly NSFW) video below.

