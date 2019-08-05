Dodge this news: The Matrix returning to theaters for 20th anniversary

The Matrix type Movie Genre Sci-fi,

Action Adventure

As Neo would say, “Whoa…”

The Matrix, the Wachowski siblings’ 1999 sci-fi genre-changer, will return to select theaters across the U.S. for one week only in honor of its 20th anniversary.

This will be the first time the film, which inspired a generation of filmmakers and sci-fi storytellers, can be experienced in Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos at more than 135 Dolby Cinema AMC locations beginning Aug. 30.

Tickets are available for purchase at Dolby Cinema at AMC locations and on the AMC theater website.

“Bringing The Matrix to life in Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos pays homage to the masterpiece that the Wachowskis created 20 years ago,” Doug Darrow, senior vice president of Dolby Laboratories’ Cinema Business Group, said in a statement. “Movie lovers will be able to see and experience unforgettable sequences like bullets flying in slow motion with the utmost detail – transforming one of the most iconic sci-fi films of this generation.”

Keanu Reeves as Neo, Carrie-Anne Moss as Trinity, and Laurence Fishburne as Morpheus grace the official poster for the theatrical return.

Image zoom Warner Bros. Pictures

The Matrix, which earned four technical Oscars in 2000, centers on Neo, a seemingly ordinary hacker who learns the harsh truths about his reality: the world as he knows it is just a computer simulation called the Matrix. In an apocalyptic future where humans are at war with robots, the Matrix is projected straight into humans’ minds as a distraction while their bodies are farmed by A.I. for energy.

Hugo Weaving, Marcus Chong, Anthony Ray Parker, and Joe Pantoliano also starred.

Following the completion of the Matrix trilogy with The Matrix Revolutions in 2003, writer-directors Lana and Lilly Wachowski went on to develop the films Speed Racer, Cloud Atlas, and Jupiter Ascending, as well as the Netflix series Sense8. Lilly will now co-write and executive produce the Showtime comedy Work In Progress, but The Matrix remains the duo’s seminal work.

Reeves, meanwhile, is in the midst of his later-in-life Keanu-ssance. This theatrical re-run will remind newbie fans why, even without John Wick, he’s Keanu freakin’ Reeves.

