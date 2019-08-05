Gemma Chan, Barry Keoghan in talks to join Marvel's The Eternals

Image zoom Jesse Grant/Getty Images; Karwai Tang/WireImage

The Eternals 11/06/20 type Movie Genre Superhero

Marvel Studios is adding a few familiar faces to The Eternals.

Captain Marvel actress Gemma Chan and Dunkirk actor Barry Keoghan are in talks to join the upcoming superhero film, EW has learned.

Chan and Keoghan would join the previously announced cast that includes Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Lauren Ridloff, Brian Tyree Henry, Salma Hayek, Lia McHugh, and Don Lee. The Rider’s Chloe Zhao is directing the film, which centers on a race of immortal beings who have protected humanity throughout the centuries.

It remains to be seen who Chan and Keoghan might be playing, and it’s unclear whether Chan will be reprising her Captain Marvel role as the blue-skinned Kree warrior Minn-Erva or whether she’ll be playing an entirely new part. If she does take on a new character, that would make her one of only a handful of actors to play two different roles in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Other notable actors who’ve pulled double duty include Paul Bettany (who’s played Vision and provided the voice of J.A.R.V.I.S.) and Sean Gunn (who’s played Guardians of the Galaxy’s Kraglin and done the motion-capture performance for Rocket). A few actors have also appeared (or will appear) in both MCU movies and Netflix’s Marvel series, like Alfre Woodard (Captain America: Civil War and Luke Cage) and Mahershala Ali (Luke Cage and Marvel’s upcoming Blade remake).

Variety first reported Chan’s involvement, while Collider had the news on Keoghan.

The Eternals will hit theaters Nov. 6, 2020.

Related content: