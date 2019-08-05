Event Horizon TV show being developed by Godzilla vs. Kong director

EW has confirmed that Amazon and Paramount Television are developing a TV show adaptation of the 1997 science fiction-horror movie Event Horizon. According to Variety, filmmaker Adam Wingard is set to executive produce and direct the series.

The original Event Horizon was directed by Paul W. S. Anderson (Resident Evil) and tracked a team of astronauts sent to investigate the reappearance of the titular spaceship, whose engine is capable of enabling it to jump instantaneously from one point in the universe to another, light-years away. The film stars Laurence Fishburne, Sam Neill, Kathleen Quinlan, Joely Richardson, and Jason Isaacs, among others.

Wingard’s previous credits include 2010’s A Horrible Way to Die, 2011’s You’re Next, 2014’s The Guest, 2016’s Blair Witch, 2017’s Death Note, and the upcoming Godzilla vs. Kong (out March 13, 2020).

Watch the trailer for the film Event Horizon, above.

Related content: