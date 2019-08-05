Comic-Con 2019
23 featured stories since

Event Horizon TV show being developed by Godzilla vs. Kong director

By Clark Collis
August 05, 2019 at 08:48 PM EDT

 

EW has confirmed that Amazon and Paramount Television are developing a TV show adaptation of the 1997 science fiction-horror movie Event Horizon. According to Variety, filmmaker Adam Wingard is set to executive produce and direct the series.

The original Event Horizon was directed by Paul W. S. Anderson (Resident Evil) and tracked a team of astronauts sent to investigate the reappearance of the titular spaceship, whose engine is capable of enabling it to jump instantaneously from one point in the universe to another, light-years away. The film stars Laurence Fishburne, Sam Neill, Kathleen Quinlan, Joely Richardson, and Jason Isaacs, among others.

Wingard’s previous credits include 2010’s A Horrible Way to Die, 2011’s You’re Next, 2014’s The Guest, 2016’s Blair Witch, 2017’s Death Note, and the upcoming Godzilla vs. Kong (out March 13, 2020).

Watch the trailer for the film Event Horizon, above.

Related content:

Skip
Comic-Con 2019
23 featured stories since
Bob's Burgers to do one-hour Christmas musical special
7/21/2017
The Gifted team explains X-Men connection
7/21/2017
Darkwing Duck is headed to DuckTales revival
7/21/2017
Justice League star poses with adorable Cyborg cosplayers at Comic-Con
7/22/2017
Midnight, Texas cast teases plenty of 'zonking' ahead
7/24/2017
Watch a mashup of your favorite celebs dancing at Comic-Con
7/24/2017
Lupita Nyong'o secretly went undercover in costume at Comic-Con
7/26/2017
American Horror Story: Cult reveals buzzy first poster
7/27/2017
Watch Kansas perform 'Carry On My Wayward Son' at Supernatural Comic-Con panel
8/1/2017
Here's what you need to know about Stan Lee's L.A. Comic Con
10/9/2017
Dwayne Johnson to make appearance at L.A. Comic Con
10/11/2017
Dwayne Johnson talks running for president at L.A. Comic Con
10/28/2017
Warner Bros announces San Diego Comic-Con plans for Supernatural, Riverdale, Black Lightning, and more
6/25/2018
TLC's Chilli to moderate Siren panel at Comic-Con
6/26/2018
Watch EW’s Comic-Con coverage LIVE on Facebook
7/18/2018
Calexit releases Comic-Con issue to raise money for immigrant families
7/18/2018
Game of Thrones going to Comic-Con to celebrate final season
6/27/2019
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker unveils new Sith Trooper ahead of Comic-Con
7/10/2019
Rick and Morty first photos from season 4 revealed
7/16/2019
Avengers: Endgame directors really wanted Thanos to cut off Captain America's head
7/19/2019
Gemma Chan, Barry Keoghan in talks to join Marvel's The Eternals
8/5/2019
Andy Serkis to direct Tom Hardy in Venom sequel
8/5/2019
Event Horizon TV show being developed by Godzilla vs. Kong director
8/6/2019
Advertisement

Comments

Popular in Movies

All Topics in Movies

EDIT POST