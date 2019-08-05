Andy Serkis to direct Tom Hardy in Venom sequel

Image zoom Sony Pictures; Inset: Gary Gershoff/WireImage

The Venom sequel has found a new host.

Andy Serkis has officially signed on to direct Tom Hardy in Venom 2, continuing the adventures of everyone’s favorite journalist-and-slobbery-alien-symbiote combo.

The Hollywood Reporter broke the news, and Serkis soon confirmed it on Instagram, writing, “It’s actually happening. I can feel it, the Symbiote has found a host in me, and I’m ready for the ride… Can’t wait! Are you ready [Tom Hardy]?”

Zombieland’s Ruben Fleischer directed the original Venom, which starred Hardy as a down-on-his-luck journalist named Eddie Brock, who gains superpowers after bonding with an interstellar alien creature known as — you guessed it — Venom. The film opened in 2018, and despite not-so-glowing critical reviews, it raked in more than $850 million worldwide.

Hardy is still the only confirmed cast member, but presumably, the sequel will focus on Woody Harrelson’s serial killer Cletus Kasady, who popped up in one of Venom’s post-credits scenes. In the comics, Kasady bonds with a symbiote of his own to become the notorious big bad Carnage, a homicidal maniac who frequently faces off against Venom.

Serkis is best known for his revolutionary motion-capture roles in films likeThe Lord of the Rings series and the recent Planet of the Apes movies. He’s previously directed two films: the 2017 drama Breathe and Netflix’s Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle.

Related content: