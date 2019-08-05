Comic-Con 2019
23 featured stories since

Andy Serkis to direct Tom Hardy in Venom sequel

By Devan Coggan
August 05, 2019 at 06:39 PM EDT
Sony Pictures; Inset: Gary Gershoff/WireImage

The Venom sequel has found a new host.

Andy Serkis has officially signed on to direct Tom Hardy in Venom 2continuing the adventures of everyone’s favorite journalist-and-slobbery-alien-symbiote combo.

The Hollywood Reporter broke the news, and Serkis soon confirmed it on Instagram, writing, “It’s actually happening. I can feel it, the Symbiote has found a host in me, and I’m ready for the ride… Can’t wait! Are you ready [Tom Hardy]?”

Zombieland’s Ruben Fleischer directed the original Venom, which starred Hardy as a down-on-his-luck journalist named Eddie Brock, who gains superpowers after bonding with an interstellar alien creature known as — you guessed it — Venom. The film opened in 2018, and despite not-so-glowing critical reviews, it raked in more than $850 million worldwide.

Hardy is still the only confirmed cast member, but presumably, the sequel will focus on Woody Harrelson’s serial killer Cletus Kasady, who popped up in one of Venom’s post-credits scenes. In the comics, Kasady bonds with a symbiote of his own to become the notorious big bad Carnage, a homicidal maniac who frequently faces off against Venom.

Serkis is best known for his revolutionary motion-capture roles in films likeThe Lord of the Rings series and the recent Planet of the Apes movies. He’s previously directed two films: the 2017 drama Breathe and Netflix’s Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle.

Related content:

Skip
Comic-Con 2019
23 featured stories since
Bob's Burgers to do one-hour Christmas musical special
7/21/2017
The Gifted team explains X-Men connection
7/21/2017
Darkwing Duck is headed to DuckTales revival
7/21/2017
Justice League star poses with adorable Cyborg cosplayers at Comic-Con
7/22/2017
Midnight, Texas cast teases plenty of 'zonking' ahead
7/24/2017
Watch a mashup of your favorite celebs dancing at Comic-Con
7/24/2017
Lupita Nyong'o secretly went undercover in costume at Comic-Con
7/26/2017
American Horror Story: Cult reveals buzzy first poster
7/27/2017
Watch Kansas perform 'Carry On My Wayward Son' at Supernatural Comic-Con panel
8/1/2017
Here's what you need to know about Stan Lee's L.A. Comic Con
10/9/2017
Dwayne Johnson to make appearance at L.A. Comic Con
10/11/2017
Dwayne Johnson talks running for president at L.A. Comic Con
10/28/2017
Warner Bros announces San Diego Comic-Con plans for Supernatural, Riverdale, Black Lightning, and more
6/25/2018
TLC's Chilli to moderate Siren panel at Comic-Con
6/26/2018
Watch EW’s Comic-Con coverage LIVE on Facebook
7/18/2018
Calexit releases Comic-Con issue to raise money for immigrant families
7/18/2018
Game of Thrones going to Comic-Con to celebrate final season
6/27/2019
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker unveils new Sith Trooper ahead of Comic-Con
7/10/2019
Rick and Morty first photos from season 4 revealed
7/16/2019
Avengers: Endgame directors really wanted Thanos to cut off Captain America's head
7/19/2019
Gemma Chan, Barry Keoghan in talks to join Marvel's The Eternals
8/5/2019
Andy Serkis to direct Tom Hardy in Venom sequel
8/5/2019
Event Horizon TV show being developed by Godzilla vs. Kong director
8/6/2019
Advertisement

Comments

Popular in Movies

All Topics in Movies

EDIT POST