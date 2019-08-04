Rocketman 05/31/19 type Movie Genre Biopic,

Saturday night’s alright for fighting…and so, apparently, is any other night (or day) when it comes to the contentious professional and romantic relationship between Elton John (Taron Egerton) and his manager John Reid (Richard Madden).

Rocketman chronicles Elton John’s rise to fame from his early days as a childhood piano-playing prodigy to the peak of his fame in the 1970s and ’80s and his descent into a drug-fueled haze. The film also gave fans a glimpse into John’s fraught love life, including a toxic relationship with his manager John Reid.

In this exclusive deleted clip, tensions mount once again between the pair as they continue to fight over what’s best for Elton’s career — here, it’s whether or not to disclose his sexuality to his mother, a figure who has been a nearly lifelong source of angst for the rock star. As Elton prepares for a show, Reid corners him about coming out to his mother, even threatening to tell her himself.

“What I love about our scenes in the film is that they are two massive personalities,” Egerton previously told EW about sharing the screen with Madden. “It’s a bit like an unstoppable force and an immovable object and a lot of the conflict in the film lies there. We had great scenes to play with.” Including some that didn’t make the final cut, as seen here.

Though they’d never met before filming, Egerton and Madden became fast friends working together on Rocketman and their friendship has proved a fan favorite ever since, with the pair adorably reuniting at EW’s Comic-Con party last month.

While promoting the film, Egerton and Madden told EW they were highly anticipating the DVD bonus features, including a cut portion of their “Honky Cat” musical number. “It’s very cheeky and naughty and we had a lot of fun with it despite the logistical challenges,” said Egerton. “Richard was better at it than I was. There’s a sequence that’s cut actually, which is slightly heartbreaking because a lot of work went into it.”

The Digital, 4k Ultra HD, and Blu-ray releases boast over 75 minutes of bonus content, most notably four extended musical sequences and 10 deleted/extended scenes, including the one exclusively featured here. Other features include sing-along tracks of 13 songs; interviews with Elton John, the cast, and filmmakers; footage from recording studio sessions, as well as three featurettes exclusive to the digital release.

Watch the clip above for more. Rocketman is available on digital beginning August 6.

